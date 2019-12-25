5 Best, Affordable Courier Service Providers In Pakistan

The Internet has revolutionized our lifestyles thus, online shopping has become more of a routine now. and yet today’s business needs differ greatly from traditional businesses. Online shopping sites or virtual outlets of top brands understand the needs of their consumer.

Today’s consumer likes to shop from the comfort of their home and get their hands on the desired product AS SOON AS POSSIBLE with maximum security and efficiency! and how will that happen? Of course, by the grace of the best courier service.

Here are the top 5 Best courier services in Pakistan which can be considered as the cheapest courier services in Pakistan and can help boost your online business. Else than that, you may find them handy to deliver anything anywhere in the world at any time! Consider these delivery companies for your parcels and you will surely get positive feedback!

1.TCS

TCS is considered to be the best, cheapest and most trusted courier company in Pakistan delivering locally and internationally. TCS spreads over more than 220 countries covering approximately 3,500+ destinations worldwide. Whether it be a business delivery or a gift to a loved one you can surely trust TCS for delivering anything, anywhere, in and out of Pakistan. It even offers 1-day delivery within Pakistan.

Get to know delivery chargers of TCS for your package by visiting their website and also you can track your TCS orders there.

Link: https://www.tcsexpress.com/

2.Leopards Courier

Leopards Courier Services is considered to be the second-largest courier company of Pakistan. Leopards is the fastest growing courier company in Pakistan and have now expanded to over 1500 service locations and 2200 global destinations. It offers overnight and same-day delivery around Pakistan.

Visit their website to experience the fastest courier service for deliveries within Pakistan and track your courier packages.

Link: http://leopardscourier.com/pk/

3.DHL

DHL is a global courier company, which is the most recognised delivery service company internationally. DHL aims to provide International express deliveries; global freight forwarding by air, sea, road and rail; warehousing solutions from packaging to repairs, to storage; mail deliveries worldwide; and other customized logistic services.

Visit their website to experience the best international courier services in Pakistan and also track your DHL packages.

link: https://www.dhl.com/en.html

4.PIA SpeedeX

Pakistan International Airlines established SpeedeX courier service company back in 2003 that rapidly progressed and is currently serving premium courier services to about 70 cities across Pakistan ensuring quality and security. It is the most affordable courier service to deliver within Pakistan!

Visit their website to experience the best affordable local courier services available in Pakistan and also track your SpeedeX packages.

Link: https://www.piac.com.pk/corporate/business-units/cargo/speedex/pia-speedex

5. Pakistan Post

Pakistan Post is determined to ensure the use of new communication and information technologies to move beyond what is traditionally regarded as its core postal business. Pakistan post is committed to making secure and timely delivery of mail, money and material at the doorsteps of the customers at an affordable cost. Cheapest courier service to deliver your parcel nationally and internationally in Pakistan!

Visit their website to experience the best affordable local and international courier services available in Pakistan and also track your parcel.

Link: http://www.pakpost.gov.pk/