Pakistan Post establishes an Amazon Facilitation Center for garment sector. It will provide Pakistani merchants with the finest possible service in terms of promoting companies and online shoppers.

During a meeting with a delegation from the Pakistan Readymade Garments Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PRGMEA), Raza informed them about Pakistan Post’s establishment of an Amazon Facilitation Center to help garments companies and suppliers sell various goods such as garments products worldwide on behalf of the government.

Because online purchasing and selling is constantly expanding, e-commerce is the greatest option, especially after the COVID-19 epidemic. PRGMEA North Zone Chairman Adeeb Iqbal Sheikh said, “Pakistan Post Office has been legally licensed as the delivery partner of global e-commerce business.”

Pakistan Post is well prepared to take full advantage of Amazon’s offer. Imran Raza said that the department is fully equipped to “deliver sellers’ consignments from their doorstep to various Amazon warehouses across the world. This is being lauded as a huge win for Pakistan’s e-commerce sector, since Pakistani goods will now be available to millions of people throughout the world.”

SAPM Shahbaz Gill has already expressed his pleasure at Pakistan’s significant achievement.

In a tweet, Gill stated that as a result of this milestone, Pakistan has entered the global market, which would result in billions of dollars in investment and job possibilities.



