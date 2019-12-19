Do you want to know which are the best-selling smartphone brands of 2019 in Pakistan? Well, you can guess about the favorite brand being up there at the top, but the actual data might surprise you. According to a market survey, these mobile phone brands, given below in the list, are ruling the Pakistani mobile phone industry and giving a tough competition to other Smartphone brands available in the market.

Best Selling Smartphone Brands of Pakistan in 2019!

According to the market survey that the best selling smartphone brands of Pakistan are:

Oppo Samsung Huawei Vivo Transsion (Tecno & Infinix)

Surprisingly, Oppo sold the highest number of units as compared to other mobile brands. Last year, Oppo also secured the leading position as Pakistan’s Best Selling phone of 2018 was Oppo F5. It is important to note that users are very satisfied with high efficiency of the brand, though here we can’t ignore the efficiency of Samsung and other phones but OPPO is offering the high-end specs in such an affordable price.

We’ll be updating you in the upcoming articles regarding the units sold by each smartphone brand in Pakistan and the exact models that killed their respective price segments.

Why Oppo?

As we all know that majority of people in Pakistan belong to the middle class and they are unable to afford the expensive phones but at the same time, they wish to buy the phone with all advance technology and high-end features. This is the reason that the demand of the Oppo phones has increased in the Pakistani market.

Once we have the final data of the models of each smartphone brand of Pakistan and their number of sold units, we’ll make a list of the top 10 or 15 best selling smartphones of Pakistan. We’re sure they’ll include Huawei, Vivo and transsion mobile phone brands alongside Oppo and Samsung because they have also rocked the industry with their amazing handsets especially, Huawei Y9 Prime 2019, Vivi S1, Tecno Spark 4, Tecno Camon 12A and Infinix Smart 3 Plus & S5 with the punch-whole display. Samsung Galaxy A30 & A50 were also among the wishlists of consumers in Pakistan.

Smartphones Market Share in Various Regions of Pakistan

With the emergence of the mobile phone industry in Pakistan, the smartphone market share is also growing which has a positive impact on the growth of the economy.

According to the survey, the statistics depict that Karachi holds 27.2% of smartphones market share. Lahore has 25.5% of smartphones market share. 20.4% in the rest of Sindh while 13.6% in rest of Punjab. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa holds 6.8% and Islamabad capital holds 2.9% of mobile phones market share. 2.0% in Balochistan, 1.1% in Azad Kashmir and 0.5% in Gilgit-Baltistan.

The table given below gives you a clear picture of all the leading mobile phone brands market share in major three cities.

Vendors Karachi Lahore Islamabad Capital Territory Oppo 23% 24% 24% Samsung 21% 20% 20% Huawei 18% 17% 14% Vivo 12% 13% 12% Transsion 5% 5% 5% Realme 6% 6% 5% Others 15% 15% 20%

You can observe from the above table that Oppo has the highest market share in three major cities of Pakistan followed by Samsung, Huawei, Vivo, Transsion and others.

Oppo is leading in Karachi with 24% of market share, in Lahore with 24% of market share while in Islamabad (the Capital Territory) with 24% market share.

