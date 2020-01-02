5 Best Honeymoon Destinations In Pakistan In Winters

Who says that you cannot plan a perfect honeymoon trip while staying within Pakistan? Pakistan is blessed with all 7 seasons and every types of scenic beauty to offer to its visitors. Here is a list of honeymoon destinations within Pakistan to visit in winters. You will definitely love them all!

These places in Pakistan are beautiful, romantic and peaceful Thus best suited for some alone time with your newly-wed spouse!

1.Hunza Valley

Hunza is considered to be the heaven on earth and it is well-justified by the scenic beauty the sight has to offer. At night Hunza Valley gets under the cover of thousands of sparkling stars and the air is filled with deep emotions and positive vibes. Although the route to Hunza is a bit lengthy but why not enjoy that long-drive along with your loved ones when the destination is this beautiful and soothing?

2.Gorakh Hill

Well, it may be considered to be a beautiful yet adventurous tour to opt for. The Gorakh Hill is not that much facilitated but it has its own perks and uniqueness. It is Sindh’s hell station or Sindh’s Murree. It is covered in beautiful mountains and vegetation that helps you get closer to nature in the most alluring manner. The views here are mesmerizing and the thrill of the treck provides that extra crisp in your first tour together.

3. Pir Sohawa

Pir Sohawa’s greatest attraction is its Monal hotel which is at the top of the hill Pir Sohawa and thus allows one to benefit from a panoramic view of the whole of Islamabad. Monal is a luxurious resort that provides you with all the comfort of life surrounded by mind-boggling scenic beauty.

4.Malam Jabba

Malam Jabba is the Pakistan’s only ski-resort until now. It is well-equipped with tourist attractions such as chair lift, ice-skating rinks and skiing platforms.

5.Ziarat Valley

Ziarat is an 8000 feet high hill station. The place is known for its world’s second-largest Juniper forest consisting of the oldest trees in the world. In winters, the area gets covered in a blanket of snow and gives a mesmerizing view to its visitors.