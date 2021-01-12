Over the years, WhatsApp has become one of the most popular necessities of a smartphone. This Facebook-owned messaging app has prioritized the users and has ensured to never compromise on staying that way. New features are released every few months to guarantee a valuable experience; however, over the last update, it faced criticism from users all over the globe. The app opened up about their privacy policy where the data of the device shall be collected. This gave a setback to a large population that is now seeking an alternative to WhatsApp. So, here are 10 WhatsApp alternatives that are equally good to use in 2021.

10 Best WhatsApp Alternatives in 2021 That Protect Your Privacy

The following are apps categorically explaining privacy, as well as features that are compatible with those rendered by WhatsApp Messenger.

1. Telegram Messenger



This newly emerging App has already been accredited as the top competitor for WhatsApp. It has about 200 million active users that use similar WhatsApp features like a double tick when receiving a message. It is recommended as it is very user friendly and has cloud-based storage that preserves material that never gets lost. However, the end-to-end encryption for messages in the app needs to be manually turned on to prevent storage. It offers secure voice calls, as well as multimedia files to be shared. Overall, it gets a 4.5 rating by the users for this experience.

2. Signal Private Messenger



Signal Foundation provides end-to-end encryption technology in WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger offers Signal Private Messenger. Signal has numerous security benefits and offers screen security that basically prevents anyone from taking screenshots. Another benefit is that Signal does not link data to your identity. The signal is very popular with journalists as it allows you to converse securely. This is available on both Android and iOS for free. So, if you are looking for a secure WhatsApp alternative keep Signal Private Messenger in mind.

3. Discord

Discord is a platform where you can engage with people all across the world. There is a variety of servers that you can choose from whether it’s related to education or if its for the latest video game. The direct messages can be used to send messages, emojis etc. You can make voice and video calls, and you even share your screen. You can connect your account to YouTube, Facebook etc. You can create a group chat with up to 10 members

and you can always make a server if you want to add more people. It is available on Android, iOS, Windows, macOS, Linux and Web for free. So, it is safe to say that it is much better than WhatsApp.

4. Bridgefy:

Bridgefy is one of the coolest WhatsApp alternatives. It is an offline messaging app that lets you communicate when you don’t have access to the Internet, and you can use by simply by turning on Bluetooth. It is ideal for situations like music festivals and natural disasters when you know that you will not have a stable mobile service. This also allows end to end encrypted messages and in my opinion, is the best offline WhatsApp alternative. Both Android and iOS can download the app for free.

5. Kik

If you are like me and you don’t want to give your number out to the public, Kik is definitely the app for you. You can simply register by using your email ID and afterwards you’ll get a unique username that you can share with others. There is a unique feature in Kik that is that you have bots that you play quizzes and get the latest news. It is available on Android and iOS for free and if you want your phone number to be private this is definitely the alternative for you.

6. Snapchat:

Snapchat is one of the most recommended WhatsApp alternatives by tech experts. It has some very admirable features that are my favourites. My most favourite is self-destructive messages. It also notifies that whenever someone takes a screenshot or replays something that I sent. Other than that, it has a wide range of filters that you can use to take pictures and videos of yourself and your friends. It offers you the luxury of group voice and video calls. Snapchat is available on Android and iOS for free, and you can download it immediately.

7. Skype:



Skype is one of the original voice and video chat apps. It is powered by Microsoft and hence it is one of the best chatting apps in the market. It is widely used by organizations and offices when they have to make calls overseas. Skype gives you the liberty of having group video calls with no limit so you can now add as many people as you like to your group call. This is definitely a step up from WhatsApp. It is available on Android, iOS,

macOS, Windows, Web for free. So, go right ahead and download it!

8. Keybase



Keybase offers end to end encryption for your data to be secure, and it can be made sure that no one is exploiting your personal information. My personal favorite feature of Keybase is that it doesn’t allow you to take a screenshot of the chat. It is perfect for you if you are just looking for privacy. You don’t need anyone’s number or email ID to connect with someone. If you are looking for privacy, do check Keybase out, it is available on

Android, iOS, macOS, Linux and Windows for free.

9. Viber



Viber is one of the best WhatsApp alternatives out there. It is one of the early apps that has been in competition with WhatsApp. It provides end to end encryption in calls, messages and shared media. It provides multi-device support. Viber provides you to make international voice and video calls to non-Viber users at a minimal rate called Viber Out. All the data backs up to your Google Drive, so when you shift your device all of your previous data is already there. But it can be seen that Viber is actually pretty similar to WhatsApp and has a lot of common features. It is available on Android, iOS, Windows Phone and Windows for free (other than the rate for

Viber Out).

10. Threema



Threema is an app that gives you complete privacy. Messages are deleted when they get delivered. You can connect using an 8-digit Threema ID instead of your phone number and you can use unique QR codes to connect with people. You can use Threema on them browser and it uses passwords to protect your chats. However, the only con is that you have to pay about $2.99 but let me tell you the security is worth the money.

Conclusion:

We have carried out research work to create the afore-mentioned list. If you like it or if you have any query regarding it, do tell us in the comment section!

