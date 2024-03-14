Beware! Govt Warns iPhone Users Regarding a Possible Hack

The National Telecommunication and Information Security Board (NTSB) of Pakistan has issued a cyber security advisory warning about a flaw in the new iOS update. The board has said that CVE-2023-42916 & CVE-2023-42917 are being actively exploited by malicious actors to access sensitive data, along with the implementation of arbitrary code via crafted webpages on unpatched devices.

The advisory further said that iPhones, iPads, and iPods running iOS versions 16.7.3 or older are impacted by the aforementioned vulnerabilities.

This development came after Apple released security patches to deal with critical vulnerabilities (CVE-2023-42916 & CVE-2023-42917) affecting the WebKit Browser Engine.

To save users from being exploited by a cyberattack, they are advised to follow the below-mentioned recommendations:

CVE-2023-42916 & CVE-2023-42917 vulnerabilities have been patched in iOS version 17.2. Therefore, all Apple users should instantly upgrade to the mentioned version from the official Apple Store.

Users should protect their devices with strong passwords and use two-factor authentication on Apple ID.

They are also advised to install apps from the official App Store only to avoid malware.

Users are advised to enable Lockdown Mode to block a cyberattack.

They should use anonymity-based solutions.

The users must disable location from their Apple devices.

They are also advised to subscribe to Apple’s security bulletins, threat notifications, and auto OS update features.