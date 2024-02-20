In 2024, Apple seems poised to make significant strides in integrating AI across its platforms, particularly with major updates planned for iOS 18 and beyond. Both rumors and statements from Tim Cook indicate that Apple is heavily investing in new AI features for its ecosystem. Numerous reports suggest that iOS 18 will introduce a plethora of AI-driven capabilities, positioning it as one of the most substantial updates in iOS history.

In July 2023, Apple introduced its proprietary Large Language Model (LLM) system, known as AppleGPT. This initiative leverages a framework named “Ajax,” which Apple commenced developing in 2022, aimed at establishing a common foundation for various machine learning endeavors. Ajax is poised to underpin forthcoming AI functionalities across all Apple platforms.

Evidence of Apple’s advancements in AI and large language model technology surfaced in iOS 17.4. Reports indicated Apple’s utilization of OpenAI’s ChatGPT API for internal testing purposes, facilitating the refinement and development of its proprietary AI models.

Anticipated AI Feature in iOS 18

Rumors surrounding the anticipated AI features in iOS 18 include:

Enhanced Siri: A revamped version of Siri that incorporates advanced large language model technology, akin to platforms like ChatGPT and Google’s Gemini, to deliver more intelligent responses and interactions. Apple Music AI: Introduction of AI capabilities within Apple Music, enabling users to automatically generate playlists tailored to their preferences and listening habits. AI Integration in Productivity Apps: Integration of AI functionalities into Apple’s productivity suite, including Pages, Keynote, and Numbers, for tasks such as content summarization, automated content creation, and more efficient workflows. AI Tools for Xcode: Deployment of AI-powered tools within Xcode, Apple’s integrated development environment, to assist developers in tasks like code completion, application testing, and other development-related activities. Enhanced Spotlight Search: An upgraded version of Spotlight Search leverages generative AI technology to perform more sophisticated tasks and provide more contextually relevant results. Wellness Coaching: Introduction of an AI-powered wellness coaching feature integrated into Apple Health and Apple Watch, aimed at providing personalized health and wellness insights and recommendations. AI Features in Messages: Incorporation of AI-driven capabilities in the Messages app, enabling functions such as auto-completion of messages, answering queries, and summarizing incoming text messages for improved communication efficiency.

During Apple’s recent earnings call, Tim Cook provided a tantalizing hint about an upcoming product announcement. He disclosed that Apple has been dedicating significant resources to the development of artificial intelligence technologies and expressed enthusiasm about unveiling the progress made in this area later this year. Tim Cook’s unusual disclosure during the earnings call may have been a strategic move to address concerns from investors and analysts regarding Apple’s position relative to competitors like OpenAI, Google, and Microsoft in the field of artificial intelligence.

By hinting at upcoming developments in AI technology, Cook likely aimed to reassure stakeholders about Apple’s commitment to innovation and its ability to remain competitive in this rapidly evolving space. However, whether this teaser will suffice to assuage concerns until concrete product announcements are made remains uncertain.