WhatsApp is the most widely used platform and due to its excess usage, it becomes a victim of malicious activities associated with it. Nowadays, WhatsApp Pink App is circulating that can steal your data if installed on a phone and hackers can even access your data including photos and videos.

Many people have received a message that promises to give Pink Color WhatsApp experience along with new features. All they have to do is to click on the link but that link instead of bringing changes to your WhatsApp leads to another page with an option to download WhatsApp Pink App, which is malicious.

BEWARE! WhatsApp Pink App can Steal your Data and Credentials

A cybersecurity researcher tweeted about it in order to warn people about this app that claims to be WhatsApp but is actually not.

Beware of @WhatsApp Pink!! A Virus is being spread in #WhatsApp groups with an APK download link. Don’t click any link with the name of WhatsApp Pink. Complete access to your phone will be lost. Share with All..#InfoSec #Virus @IndianCERT @internetfreedom @jackerhack @sanjg2k1 pic.twitter.com/KbbtK536F2 — Rajshekhar Rajaharia (@rajaharia) April 17, 2021

He also revealed that WhatsApp Pink is currently targeting police and media personnel. This app has nothing to do with WhatsApp and Facebook, so users should not click on any link that lures them with different colors of messaging app.

When this issue was reported to WhatsApp, it announced its disassociation with the malicious app:

Anyone can get an unusual, uncharacteristic, or suspicious message on any service, including email, and anytime that happens we strongly encourage everyone to use caution before responding or engaging. On WhatsApp in particular, we also recommend that people use the tools that we provide within the app to send us a report, report a contact, or block contact.”

This is not the first time, people are victimized by such a malicious app, previously WhatsApp gold was also circulating that compromised the privacy of many people. BEWARE.

