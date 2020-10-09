The government of the Sindh is striving to control the high levels of vehicle theft in the province by proposing a much required biometric system for buying and selling of vehicles. From today, the sale and purchase of every automobile will be linked with the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) system, and no transaction related to vehicles can be completed without biometric verification.

Biometric Verification Becomes Mandatory For Car Buyers in the Province: Sindh Govt

On the development, the Director-General (DG) of the Excise and Taxation Department of Sindh has said,

The sellers and buyers at NADRA centres will now be included in the whole purchase process till the very end. The department will ensure biometric verification, upon which the ownership of the vehicle will be officially transferred to the buyer.

Before the development, Excise Department and NADRA officially reached an agreement in which car buyers will have to register their vehicles within a month of the purchase. The transaction on both the buyer’s and seller’s end can now only be completed via biometric verification.

This new policy of verification will prove to be fruitful in terms of assisting the government in keeping a record of all the vehicles bought and sold in Sindh. In addition to that, authorities will now be able to trace suspected cases whenever an investigation takes place.

This isn’t the first time a vehicular policy is being changed to counter malicious activities like theft. Back in January, the government made it mandatory for bike owners to install tracking devices to stop bike theft and related crimes.

