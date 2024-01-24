Blizzard Unveils Overwatch Champions Series: The Next Phase of Competitive Esports

As promised, Blizzard has revealed the next phase of professional Overwatch esports: The Overwatch Champions Series, a multi-region competitive circuit concluding with two major tournaments at Dreamhack.

Operated by EFG, an esports company owned by Saudi Arabia’s Savvy Games Group, the Overwatch Champions Series will span North America, Europe, the Middle East, and North Africa. In Asia, the competitions will be overseen by Korean organizer WDG. Each region will host its open qualifiers and tournaments, leading to two significant international events—the first at the Dreamhack Dallas Major from May 31 to June 2 and the World Finals at Dreamhack Stockholm on November 22-24.

Jared Neuss, the executive producer of Overwatch 2, expressed excitement about entering a new era for the franchise with the Overwatch Champions Series, emphasizing the importance of a thriving esports scene for a competitive game like Overwatch 2.

Blizzard’s decision to shift from the Overwatch League’s city-based team format to a more traditional esports structure aligns with its commitment to evolving competitive Overwatch in a new direction. The Overwatch League faced challenges with live competitions being halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and workplace misconduct scandals at Activision Blizzard further impacted its viability. Despite the Overwatch League’s closure in November 2023, Blizzard promised a revitalized esports program.

However, the Overwatch Champions Series encounters challenges. One significant hurdle is the absence of a publishing partner for Overwatch in China. Where players lost access in January 2023 due to a disagreement with NetEase. The league’s expansion to China is uncertain. The OWCS competition is currently available in countries with ongoing support for the Overwatch 2 Live Service.

Another concern is the state of Overwatch 2, described as “turbulent.” Recent changes, such as introducing a self-healing ability for all players, aim to make the game more accessible to casual players. “While this aligns with Blizzard’s goal, the professional scene raises concerns about the potential impact. It also worried that it may diminish the strategic depth that celebrated teamwork.”

Blizzard clarified that the addition of self-healing is part of a broader set of changes in season nine. However, the uncertainty surrounding these adjustments raises questions about the game’s stability. Analysts caution that excessive corrections may lead to player frustration and impact the professional scene’s viewership.

In navigating these challenges, Blizzard remains optimistic about the Overwatch Champions Series. It is signalling a renewed focus on the esports landscape and its commitment to shaping Overwatch 2’s future.

