Last year, BMW announced that it is planning to add wireless Android Auto support on several of its vehicles and now the company has rolled out the update. Previously, BMW said that it would arrive in July for vehicles with version 7.0 of its operating system, but the company has rolled it out a bit late from the due date.

It is important to note that this support is only working via wireless, so not every Android phone will be able to work with it. Also, only certain BMW vehicles are supporting this new feature. You must have at least iDrive 7.0, and then only on the 3, 5, 7, 8, X3, X5, and X7 model lines. So, if you are owning a different model or can’t get the latest firmware, then you can’t try your luck here.

BMW Rolls Out Long-Awaited Android Auto

2021 Vehicles featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility are listed below:

2 Series Gran Coupe

3 Series

4 Series

5 Series

7 Series

8 Series

X3 / X4

X5 / X6

X7

Z4 Roadster

Vehicles eligible for the Android Auto over the air update are listed below:

2020 2 Series Gran Coupe

2019+ 3 Series

2020 7 Series

2019+ 8 Series

2019+ X5

2020 X6

2019+ X7

2019+ Z4 Roadster

Those Vehicles which are not currently eligible for Android Auto compatibility are:

2 Series Coupe / Convertible / M2

Pre-2021 4 Series

Pre-2021 5 Series

X1 / X2

Pre-2021 X3 / X4

