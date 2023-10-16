Minecraft has once again solidified its status as the top-selling video game, reaching an astonishing milestone of 300 million copies sold. Helen Chiang, the head of Mojang Studios, announced this remarkable achievement as Minecraft celebrates its upcoming 15th anniversary. Chiang expressed how this milestone was beyond anyone’s wildest expectations when they first began building their virtual worlds.

The announcement of this remarkable feat took place during Minecraft Live 2023. The livestream event is dedicated to all things Minecraft, including community updates and exciting news. Additionally, it featured a fun voting event where players had the opportunity to choose the next creature to be added to the game. The three options were a crab, an armadillo, and a penguin, with the latter receiving the author’s vote due to its undeniable cuteness.

Building Blocks of Success: Minecraft Surpasses 300 Million Copies Sold

Mojang also shared some interesting statistics about the game on its official site. Between September and October 2023 alone, there were an average of 15 million skeletons slain, 8.8 million pickaxes crafted, and 6.7 million diamonds discovered per day. These numbers highlight the continued popularity and engagement of Minecraft players around the world.

Minecraft’s success story began in 2009. Its dedicated fanbase allowed the game to grow in popularity. Eventually, it led to its acquisition by Microsoft for a staggering $2.5 billion in 2014. In 2021 Minecraft had sold just 238 million copies, meaning the past two years have seen 62 million sales, which is quite impressive for a 12-year-old game.

Since then, Minecraft has continued to expand with regular updates and new content, including the recent Trails and Tales update. The game has also seen the release of various spin-offs, such as Minecraft Legends.

Minecraft outshines the sales of nearly every other form of entertainment media ever recorded. For instance, the best-selling album of all time, Thriller, managed around 70 million copies. The best-selling console, the PS2, sold approximately 155 million units. Even the second best-selling video game of all time, Grand Theft Auto V, falls far short of Minecraft’s numbers. It reported sales reached 185 million. Minecraft’s unparalleled success places it in a league of its own, a position it is likely to maintain for the foreseeable future, or at least until the release of Half-Life 3.