Advertisement

Xbox is using an interactive single-player Minecraft game to help teach kids about internet safety and cultural inclusion on Global Safer Internet Day. Thanks to a new Minecraft game known as Privacy Prodigy, kids aged 7-18 can play and learn about this critical skill. Whether you’re gaming on a PC or an Xbox Series X|S, being safe on the internet should always be your top priority.

Advertisement

Xbox Uses AI and Minecraft to Teach Kids About Internet Safety

Check Also: MCCrash: Cross-platform DDoS botnet targets Private Minecraft Servers – Microsoft Warns

According to a blog post by Xbox, Privacy Prodigy is an “immersive game-based learning experience”. It is a continuation of the CyberSafe series from Minecraft Education. With this learning tool, kids will be able to understand how to keep their personal data safe. The game contains challenges that will promote informed decision-making about who should have their information and why.

Advertisement

This single-player experience introduces young people to the concept of areas of trust. They will develop the ability to identify the different types of information they need to manage and what they can share. Players will also learn strategies for protecting their personal data. They will also learn ways to mitigate any issues that arise from compromised information.

Privacy Prodigy is available in the Minecraft Education lesson library. If you play the Bedrock version of Minecraft at home, you can access Privacy Prodigy for free in the Minecraft Marketplace. This game really is a must try.

See Also: Latest Minecraft Update Disables The Most Irritating Feature