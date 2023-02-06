Businesses can keep their Gold Checkmarks on Twitter for $1,000 per month

Twitter is daily releasing new rules and regulations since the Elon Musk has acquired the company. This time, the social media company has decided to charge $1,000 per month from businesses to keep their gold checkmarks on Twitter. It means, brands which do not pay the $1,000 per month fee will lose their gold badges, though the company has not said this itself. But we can assume this will happen, keeping in view the blue check history.

The report from The Information, has revealed that they have come across the internal messages for the social media outlet and found out that the company is looking to charge $50 per month charge to add badges to each account affiliated with the business.

Previously, social media consultant Matt Navarra had also shared a screenshot that shows an email exchange between Twitter product manager Evan Jones and an unnamed business.

While telling about this, Matt Navarra, said: