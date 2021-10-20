Call of Duty Mobile Season 9: New Weapons and return of Zombies

Call of Duty Mobile season 9 will be here before we know it, as we are just near the end of Season 8.

While the content replace for the ninth season has already been released in-game, all of the new choices have yet to be released. Similarly to previous seasons, they will be released in stages during Season 9.

Call of Duty mobile Season 9: What to Expect

Call of duty mobile Season 9 sees a shift from summer gaming to fall gameplay, as well as the return of Halloween, which implies the return of Halloween Standoff, which is always a bit of fun. There will very certainly be Halloween-themed stuff as well. It should come as no surprise that the new season is titled Nightmares. To commemorate Halloween, there will, of course, be a Trick or Treat event.

Players may currently enjoy the return of the Undead Siege mode with a few enhancements, as well as the Drop Zone mode. The new Swordfish weapon and the TAK-5 operator skill will be included in the battle pass when Season 9 officially begins.

Expected New Maps

Expect no major battle royale updates for a while after the Blackout BR map was released in Season 8. Instead, we’re looking at new multiplayer maps.

Hovec Sawmill, which we originally saw in Modern Warfare 2, has been confirmed (2019).

Hovec Sawmill includes indoor and outdoor parts, and it will be a night map; it also has a lot of open space, making it an ideal map for snipers.

👍 And of course we can’t forget about this one. 🎃 Halloween Standoff is returning for the next season of #CODMobile. A surprise mystery lies ahead… pic.twitter.com/4d2jo9OkSB — Call of Duty: Mobile (@PlayCODMobile) October 16, 2021

Seasonal Challenges and new Weapons

Seasonal challenges will introduce a new item of tactical gear, weapon, and blueprint. To obtain them, players must complete tasks.

Flash Drone: The tactical equipment will be available in mid-November.

Thumper: The exploding weapon will be released in mid-November.

Razorback – Alter Ghoul: The revised blueprint will be made available in mid-November.

Hopefully, a lot more weapons will be added to the game during Season 9, and it would not be surprising if the developers kept this information a secret until new weapons were launched.

New Modes with return of Zombies

Although not strictly new, we will see the return of zombies, which first appeared in Season 7. Activision first stated that the mode was “paused” for Season 8 – and you’ll see a tab for it that is presently locked in the lobby.

Final thoughts

The Call of Duty Mobile season 9 appears to be one of the most exciting ever, with a lot of brand new material, as well as amazing events and unlocked prizes, so if you like the franchise, be sure to get in on the action when season 9 launches.