This is bad news for those waiting for Halo Infinite season 3. The game developer has revealed that the upcoming season 3 update is delayed until 2023. Not only this but the split-screen co-op, a staple of the Halo series, is completely cancelled. After releasing in an unfinished state, Halo Infinite is still dealing with long-term woes that should come as no surprise to anyone who’s been following the game.

Halo Infinite Season 3 is Delayed until 2023 and the split-screen co-op is cancelled

Previously, Season 3 has to hit Infinite in November of this year. This update was set to introduce campaign split-screen co-op, Forge mode, and the usual matchmaking updates to the title. With the delay, the next season will come on March 7, 2023. This means that Halo Infinite‘s Season 2 will last around 10 months.

There is also good news that Forge mode is still on track for release. The giant sandbox creator is now being included in what’s being called the free Winter Update. The upcoming update which will come on November 8, 2022, will include Forge mode. Along with Forge, this update is bringing online campaign co-op, a new 30-level battle pass, two new maps, mission replay features, and match XP via a beta.

Undoubtedly, Forge is one of the most demanding modes in the game. Halo Infinite‘s free Winter Update will arrive on November 8 and Season 3 will launch on March 7, 2023.

