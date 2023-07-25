Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Logo Leaks Ahead Of Launch

The Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is one of the much-anticipated games of 2023. The fans have been eagerly waiting for its release. Recently, its logo got leaked online providing us with a glimpse into what the game’s official cover may look like.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Is Tipped To Release In November

If we talk about Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, Task Force 141 attempts to put an end to Quds Force Major Hassan Zyani’s terrorist in the campaign. After finishing, the story resumes through Special Ops mode and Call of Duty: Warzone, which comes up with the Modern Warfare reboot’s timeline to the present year of 2023. Rumors suggested that a Modern Warfare 2 expansion will release near the end of 2023 with a new campaign and multiplayer content. Further assumptions poured in that Activision and Sledgehammer Games are planning to release Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 by the end of 2023 instead of an expansion to Modern Warfare 2.

Recently, a cover art surfaced online with an official logo for an upcoming Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 promotion with Monster Energy. The point notable here is that you can clearly see a render of the promotion with the red Modern Warfare 3 logo prominently displayed on cardboard boxes that keep Monster Energy drink cans. According to the Monster Energy promotion, Call of Duty fans will be able to win rewards who purchase a Monster Energy drink and scan a QR code.

🚨 BREAKING: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Logo Leaked (image via @algebra_sloth) pic.twitter.com/loEIptydTi — CharlieIntel (@charlieINTEL) July 24, 2023