Samsung is famous among the people across the globe due its advanced technology and high-end features. But one thing that we can’t ignore here is the camera of the brand. Most people buy the brand’s smartphone just for its camera results. Alongside other specs, the mobile manufacturer mainly focuses on the camera section of the device. The new device launched by Samsung known as Galaxy A72 comes with extra-ordinary photography expertise.

Capture the Precious Moments With Samsung Galaxy A72

The latest phone is coming with a quad rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter, a 5-megapixel macro shooter, and an 8-megapixel telephoto shooter to offer 3x optical zoom.

For selfies and video chats, Samsung Galaxy A72 has the same 32-megapixel selfie sensor at the front that is available on the Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A52 5G.