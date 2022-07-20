Carbon, A New Programming Language from Google As A C++ Successor

Google has just announced a new programming language as a successor to C++, Carbon. This is not the first time, Google had already introduced a few programming languages, some of which have become more popular and prominent than others. Now, at the Cpp North convention in Toronto, as shared by Conor Hoekstra who was in attendance and documented the slides, Googler Chandler Carruth shared the vision for a new programming language called Carbon.

This is not the first time we are seeing the C++ successor. Earlier, a Mozilla project, Rust, was considered a successful successor to C++. However, Carbon has many of the same goals as Rust, such as helping developers to create “performance-critical software.” Moreover, Carbon is fully interoperable with existing C++ code which is the basic goal of the company.

Anyhow, here are some important features of the new programming language,

Introducer keywords and a simple grammar

Function input parameters are readonly values

Pointers provide indirect access & mutation

Use expressions to name types

The package is the root namespace

Import APIs through their package name

Explicit object parameter declares a method

Single inheritance; classes are final by default

Powerful, definition-checked generics

Types explicitly implement interfaces

The project’s code is hosted publicly on GitHub and is open for pull requests, while Carbon’s culture is outlined to be accessible and inclusive for employees of companies and private individuals, alike.

If you’re interested in getting started with Carbon, you can download the source code and experiment with it on your own device.

