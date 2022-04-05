Carrefour’s ‘Dastore’ raises fund to invest in retail startups

Carrefour, Europe’s largest food retailer, has teamed up with venture capital firm Daphni to invest in digital retail companies as part of a global ambition to expand e-commerce over the next four years, the company announced on Monday. Carrefour’s new venture capital fund, Dastore, will invest an initial 80 million euros ($88 million) in high-potential emerging entrepreneurs in France and around the world, allowing the company to “remain close to breakthroughs and emerging technologies,” according to the statement.

Carrefour and daphni will provide entrepreneurs with a unique value offer and substantial competitive advantages as a result of this partnership, with access to all of the know-how of seasoned investors, as well as Carrefour’s industrial skills and global reach.

This effort marked a big step forward in Carrefour’s digital strategy for 2026, which was revealed during the company’s Digital Day on November 9 last year and aims to transform the company into a Digital Retail Company.

Dastore will be served by a dedicated team comprised of specialists from both daphni and Carrefour. Carrefour will be able to provide the startups with business acceleration, operational support, as well as easier access to clients, foreign markets, and data insights that they can utilise to help them expand, in addition to Dastore’s financial commitment.