Chinese Firm Baidu Enters the Metaverse by Launching a VR app

The race to build a virtual world has started between the powerful nations of the world. In line with that, the Chinese-based technology company Baidu has stepped into the world of ‘Metaverse’ by introducing a ‘Virtual Reality App’. Baidu has also made a collaboration with brands such as Nike and Ferrari to experiment with virtual goods, as experts believe that the future lies in Metaverse, which could replace today’s worldwide web.

Baidu, also known as China’s Google, hosted a conference in the virtual world via its new app XiRang, which means the Land of Hope into Chinese. During the conference, Baidu co-founder and chief executive Robin Lee appeared before the audience in the form of 3D avatars, which was really scintillating.

Baidu’s vice president Meiji told reporters that the platform was still in its pilot stages and it could take up to six years to fully introduce it. The XiRang app enables users to create a digital character and interact with other users in a fictional city or a 3D world.

Baidu says more than 100,000 users can be enabled to participate in a single digital event at a time. Users currently in China can also dive into a digital swimming pool via this app, in addition to attending virtual exhibitions.

Metaverse:

The term “metaverse” was first used by Neil Stephenson, a well-known science fiction writer. It is a digital or online world where people will be able to play games and communicate in a virtual environment through a VR headset or a neuro link instead of a computer.

