Chinese smartphone makers have witnessed a boom when it comes to growth in the past few years. However, during H2 2020, Smartphone manufacturers have reported a double-digit decline. Due to COVID-19, the first half remained intense, and that can be seen after witnessing a 15% decline in sales. Due to the overall economic situation and as the COVID-19 isn’t going anywhere anytime soon, researchers have predicted that these manufactures might lose more sales in H2.

Huawei, Oppo, Vivo, and Xiaomi are the top 4 players from China, and these companies couldn’t even afford to manufacture a new smartphone in these pressing times. These tech giants have reported 82.3% of their total sales at home due to export constraints.

Chinese Smartphone Makers Witnesses 15% Sales Decline in H1 2020

As far as the quarterly results are concerned, shipments in Q2 were 157 million, which is 43.3% more in Q1. However, when we look at it broadly on a yearly basis, this number shows 15.2% less shipped units. One of the biggest companies, Huawei witnesses yearly growth of 2.1% when it comes to shipments, whereas, Oppo and Vivo had a single-digit decline. On the other hand, Xiaomi took a massive hit, with 2.71% fewer smartphones sold this year.

These Chinese brands expect to witness more sales and regain their position after the rollout of affordable 5G devices in the second half of 2020. The completed revival to the previous figures isn’t possible even after the post COVID scenario due to the deteriorating global economy. So COVID-19 will remain a hurdle in H2 2020.

