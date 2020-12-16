Consultant for Spectrum Auction Finalized

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has completed evaluation process for the selection of an international consultant for spectrum auction of 1800 MHz and 2100 MHz bands as per directions of Ministry of Information Technology & Telecommunication (MoIT&T).

The advertisement for hiring of consultant/consultancy firm was published in national and international newspapers on September 30th, 2020 and also published on PTA and PPRA websites. In response to the advertisement, PTA received 12 x bids from consultants/consultancy firms till the deadline i.e. November 17th, 2020.

After detailed evaluation of financial bids, in the presence of five technically qualified bidders (three were physically present while two joined the meeting via video link), Frontier Economics Limited has been declared successful.

PTA evaluated the proposals and finalized the consultant in accordance with PPRA rules. After the completion of further formalities, the successful consultant is expected to formally sign a contract.

The detailed Consultant hiring evaluation report is available at PPRA website: www.ppra.gov.pk.