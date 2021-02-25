COVID-19 restrictions eases in Pakistan

The National Command Operation Centre (NCOC) on Wednesday agreed to ease some of the Covid-19 restrictions that it earlier placed partially within the country.

Testing has been relatively low, and numbers are actually decreasing. There are certainly more coronavirus cases than the roughly 290,000 officially recorded,

The center after careful review decided to lift time limit restrictions from certain places which include parks, indoor weddings, indoor dining as well as the condition of 50% attendance at workplaces. The restrictions have been removed with an immediate effect. For indoor wedding events, the authority will lift the restrictions from March 21.

With a population of more than 200 Million, Pakistan appeared to have far better combat against Coronavirus than other countries. Now people are well-aware of self- treatment not only in Pakistan but all around the globe. It has somehow helped reduced the spread of Covid-19 by staying at home and taking self-care rather heading to the hospital, unless it becomes chronic.

The Covid-19 restrictions have been lifted from Indoor dining and will be implemented from March 1. Re-opening of cinema halls with strict SOPs will be allowed from March 15. There will be no compromise on social distancing, face masks and smart lockdowns what so ever.