Google has announced that it will use the resources of Google Play Services to upgrade Android phones for the new COVID-19 touch tracing program it is developing in cooperation for Apple. This will ensure that more Mobile users actually receive the updates, and even make sure they’re available on Android 6.0 Marshmallow or higher models.

That’s because Google Play is the only secure program that operates to provide Android phones timely app updates. Google says its upgrade program extends to both phases of the Bluetooth Communication Tracing Process — the original API release due next month and the next step that will see the APIs merged into the OS.

COVID 19 : Android Phones Will Get The Updates

There’s one huge set of Android smartphones that don’t benefit from Google Play services: all of China’s Android phones, as well as all Huawei phones sold across the globe after US sanctions were imposed.

Project Mainline updates are however provided explicitly. Google declined to comment on whether it would be this system, but noted that it would offer audits of code to companies wishing to adopt a similar system.