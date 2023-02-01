Advertisement

OLED panels have become increasingly popular in laptop computers over the past several years, but despite this, the adoption of these screens in tablet computers has not been as rapid. Samsung made an attempt to pioneer a new product category by putting OLEDs into its own tablet computers, but after careful consideration and analysis, the majority of other OEMs chose to stay away. The pandemic appears to have given OLEDs a significant boost for tablet computers, and it appears that the groundwork is being laid for a higher acceptance rate for such screens that may provide enhanced clarity for a higher price. Each company has released an OLED-equipped tablet, including Asus, Huawei, and Lenovo.

COVID Pandemic Proved to be Beneficial for OLED Tablets: Report

Now that we get that out of the way, it is crucial to highlight that this has resulted in a little decline in Samsung’s market share. By the fourth quarter of 2022, the Korean tech giant’s market share of OLEDs had dropped to 68% from its initial 79% share.

By the second quarter of 2024, current projections indicate that Samsung’s market share for devices including OLEDs will further decline to 40%. By that time, Apple will have joined the competition and is anticipated to have a 21% market share. Lenovo’s market share is anticipated to rise from its current level of 19% to 22% as Huawei and Microsoft are also set to join the competition.

Furthermore, according to a reliable source, a current 8% market share belongs to tablets that use OLEDs rather than conventional LEDs. However, given the rapid pace that these items are experiencing, they might be able to corner the market even more quickly than might normally be the case.

A decline in OLED prices is one factor that might be causing wider adoption rates. The price of these goods will decrease, increasing consumer interest in purchasing them. When Apple enters the market with its own OLED goods, it will be interesting to see how the market will behave.

