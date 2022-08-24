Pakistan is taking good steps to control crime and improve the police department’s efficiency. Crime Analytics and smart policing (CASP) is the Future of Pakistan. Federal Minister for Information and Telecommunication Syed Amin-ul-Haq announced that the crime analytics and smart policing (CASP) project has passed the pilot project successfully in the federal and provincial capitals and would soon be implemented all across the country.

Crime Analytics and smart policing (CASP) bringing change in Society

The key player behind CASP is MoITT which funded the whole project and the Punjab Information Technology Board executed and implemented the initiatives to make the project a real success. Amin-ul-Haq said in his speech:

“In the first phase, the different core systems have been implemented in Karachi, Islamabad, Gilgit, Muzaffarabad, and Quetta under the CASP.”

The project had a police station record management system which has 25 registers of police stations and one register of FIR has been automated. In the provincial capitals, 169,377 FIRs have been registered which are automated.

There is a criminal record office (CRO) in place which records and manages the criminal record. The system uses biometrics, previous criminal history, and physical appearance. Through this system, 524,030 criminal records have been registered yet.

The complaints management system (CMS) which was implemented during the testing phase is a hassle-free complaint system that has registered 895,899 complaints so far.

Police Khidmat Markaz (PKM) is an organized service and 14 services have been provided yet to the centers. This service has a Hotel Eye web- application system to streamline the check-ins and check-outs at the hotels to monitor the criminals. This system saves personal data like CNIC e.t.c. The system helps the police by sending a prompt notification to the police to take action on an immediate basis. This whole system is linked with CRO, Nadra, and PSRMS.

Federal Ministry for information and technology is taking great steps in changing policing system in Pakistan and is trying to get rid of the obsolete systems which were in place in the past. CASP rolled out all across the country will bring a unified and integrated policing system.

