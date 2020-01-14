Daraz launches express delivery in 19 cities to enhance customer experience

Daraz, the leading online marketplace in the country, has launched express delivery in order to enhance customer experience. With the new premium service, customers in 19 cities will be able to receive their orders within 24 hours. Furthermore, customers in Karachi will have the option to avail same-day delivery.

In 2020, a key strategic priority for Daraz is to optimise delivery lead times by leveraging the robust logistics infrastructure that the company established in 2019. At the core of this infrastructure stands Daraz Express (DEX), a digitised logistics company specifically designed for ecommerce operations which employs 1,800 DEX Heroes (delivery agents) who fulfill 63% of the company’s orders. Through further optimisation of DEX routes, the platform is confident that express deliveries will be scaled over the year and has already taken the first step towards that goal.

The one-day delivery service has been launched in 19 cities including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Hyderabad, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Faisalabad and Peshawar. It is also being offered on DFresh, a service through which customers in Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad can have fresh fruits and vegetables delivered to their doorstep.

The option for same day delivery is currently available to customers in Karachi provided orders are placed before 4 pm. Plans for expansion into other cities are underway and should be launched in the coming months.

Daraz operates three warehouses in Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad which together cover a space of 200,000 square feet and carry the platform’s top selling products. Same day delivery is available on these products which include authentic goods from leading local and international FMCG brands including P&G, Unilever, Nestle, Reckitt Benckiser, Tapal and Shan Foods. The service is also available on popular products from popular electronics and fashion brands such as Samsung and Daraz Select. Whether they are paying digitally or with cash on delivery, customers can select the express delivery option at the time of check out.

At Daraz, customer experience is paramount. In the outgoing year the platform focused on building a strong logistics network and, by harnessing it this year, Daraz hopes to ensure a convenient shopping experience for its growing customer base.