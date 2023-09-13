MWC Las Vegas: Bringing together today’s innovators and tomorrow’s technology

MWC Las Vegas, in partnership with CTIA, returns to the Las Vegas Convention Center, West Hall between September 26-28, 2023, with the second edition of the show promising to be bigger and better. The event will feature exhibition from the major US operators like AT&T Business, T-Mobile Business and Verizon Business as well as all-new sessions dedicated to sports & entertainment, software developers and the GSMA’s SEC CON event.

We can’t wait to welcome back global leaders from mobile and adjacent industries to the bright lights of Las Vegas, where we’ll delve into the future of connectivity and explore topics such as the industry’s transition to a circular economy, the future role of AI in society, and what comes next after 5G.

So, what else do we have in store for this year’s MWC Las Vegas?

To reflect the US’ position as a global technology hub and a market at the forefront of 5G innovation, we’ve centered the event around four key themes:

5G Acceleration , as adoption explodes to become the most common mobile technology in North America by 2025.

, as adoption explodes to become the most common mobile technology in North America by 2025. Age of AI , as the world awakes to the opportunities and challenges of generative AI.

, as the world awakes to the opportunities and challenges of generative AI. D igital Everything , as the expansion of digital technologies is felt across every industry, from sports and entertainment to manufacturing, financial services and smart mobility.

, as the expansion of digital technologies is felt across every industry, from sports and entertainment to manufacturing, financial services and smart mobility. Enterprise Mobility, as the revolutionary phase of 5G in enterprise is well underway.

MWC is the place to network, make new connections, and catch up on the latest digital trends and industry trends from inspiring speakers, such as Ms. Amanda Toman, the Director for the Public Wireless Supply Chain Innovation Fund at the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) within the U.S. Department of Commerce who will participate in Keynote 3: Business of a New Era.

In addition, we have new exhibitor and conference sessions where you can hear about the issues and trends shaping the world as we know it. These include:

Securing telecoms in times of conflict

For the first time, the GSMA will bring its SEC CON event to MWC Las Vegas on day two, welcoming leading security experts to explore the importance of keeping telecoms infrastructure secure in times of conflict.

Mobile networks are an essential part of global infrastructure on which millions of lives depend, and the need to ensure they are protected is now more important than ever for the industry. Keynotes at the security summit will delve into topics such as the strategies for building resilient mobile networks in the context of the growing risks of cyber warfare, as well as the challenges of disinformation in times of conflict. We look forward to welcoming speakers representing one of Ukraine’s largest operators Kyivstar, ENEA AdaptiveMobile Security, Virginia Tech and more.

Engaging Software Developers

Attendees will also be able to attend MWC Las Vegas’s first-ever DevCon in support of the recently launched GSMA Open Gateway initiative, with key speakers discussing how developers can collaborate closely with mobile operators and cloud service providers to develop new 5G services in an API economy world.

Unlocking the power of industries

As the mobile ecosystem has evolved, telecoms has transformed into a horizontal industry that now partners with every other vertical. This means a large proportion of MWC attendees now hail from industries adjacent to mobile, and it’s for this reason that Industry City will be returning to Las Vegas this year.

Located on the Level 1 of the West Hall, the space will showcase how new technologies, such as AI, machine learning and the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), are changing the face of every industry through innovative demos and a dynamic agenda of keynotes.

We are thrilled to be running an all-new track dedicated to Sports & Entertainment at the Industry City Stage this year. Created especially for MWC Las Vegas, we will welcome industry leaders to introduce the connectivity innovations making it possible for stadiums to deliver world-class fan experiences across North America. Following the success of Industry City at MWC Barcelona 2023, we will also be hosting the biggest names in FinTech Manufacturing and Smart Mobility, for sessions dedicated to topics like the sustainable transport revolution, the digital transformation of manufacturing, and the evolving fraud landscape.

Inspiring the next generation of female technology leaders

As part of our commitment to close the gender gap in the technology and mobile industries, we are excited to once again be delivering the Tech4Girls program at MWC Las Vegas – all Tech4Girls participants will receive a complimentary pass for MWC Las Vegas.

Founded by the GSMA in 2018, Tech4Girls was adopted by EQUALS Her Digital Skills Initiative in 2021 to help provide digital skills training and soft skills to women and girls from under-served communities by connecting them with professional mentors working in the mobile industry. Since its founding, EQUALS has worked with over 12,000 women and girls in more than 30 countries.

Unleashing tomorrow’s technology, today

As one of the most well-known events in the industry, the MWC event series has long been known as the place where global connectivity leaders gather to network, get deals done, and learn about the trends shaping the future of connectivity. Meanwhile, the City of Las Vegas boasts some of the most iconic landmarks, restaurants and hotels seen anywhere in the world, and is quickly becoming a start-up hub to rival others in the US.

MWC Las Vegas combines the best of both worlds, attracting the world’s biggest brands and most innovative thinkers, while providing a holistic event experience with the bright lights, warm weather and exciting atmosphere of the city.

