A few days ago, we informed all our readers that Google is getting reading to bring a dark mode to some of its apps which are still standing in the queue and waiting for their turn to get the dark mode. Finally, a long-awaited and much needed dark mode to the Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides apps for Android is live now. So, now you will be able to complete your tasks without putting any burden on your eyes.

Dark Mode Hits Google Docs, Sheets, Slides for Android

There must be some people who are not liking the dark but most people are loving this feature and it is considered to be one of the beloved features of Android 10. it is coming with the attribute of reducing eye strain. The dark mode also improves the battery life of the devices and making apps look just plain slick.

Starting today, and gradually rolling out to both commercial and personal accounts over the next two weeks, all the users will be able to enjoy the dark mode in all three apps. It is important to note that each app’s dark mode not only darkens the files’ view but also brings a slick new blacked outlook to the editor. Well back in May, Google announced officially that these mobile apps will be recieving a dark mode.

