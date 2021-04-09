Deep Links- The Fast Shortcut to Let users View and Import WhatsApp Sticker Packs

Stickers are an important part of our lives and we use them nearly every time to express our feelings. To make their access easier for users, WhatsApp is working on bringing deep links or special URL links that will help users send stickers to friends quickly. These deep links will facilitate users to enable WhatsApp sticker packs easily. As far as the revelations, wa.me URLs are working on the latest versions of iOS and Android, however, right now it is not clarified that what steps would be taken to generate these stickers.

Deep Links- The Fast Shortcut to Let users View and Import sticker packs

Currently, these deep Links are working on the latest WhatsApp beta and Stable updates of Android and iOS. These links will allow users to import and download sticker packs instead of going to WhatsApp sticker Store all the time.

As you all know that WhatsApp has launched new Covid-19 vaccination awareness stickers so if you want to download them you can visit the deep link wa.me/stickerpack/VaccinesForAll from both Android and iOS devices. When you are done, the browser will open WhatsApp, showing this sticker pack directly.

These Deep links will be very useful when downloading regional stickers, that are made available in specific countries and events. Right now there are no more details regarding it.

Moreover, WhatsApp has recently brought 23 stickers designed by WHO to give awareness to people. to know more about these follow the link below:

