The sales of DELL laptops have witnessed a steep increase of 30% to 40% amidst COVID-19 pandemic in Pakistan. The news was affirmed by the Country Manager of DELL Pakistan when he spoke to media on the sidelines of an event organized by DELL Pakistan. He was optimistic about the bright future of DELL technologies in Pakistan.

Dell Laptop Sales Increase by Almost 40% in Pakistan Amid COVID-19

DELL Pakistan is on the road to becoming a pioneer in aerial advertisement in the country, though it is an old type of advertisement working successfully in other parts of the globe. It would also set an example for other businesses in Pakistan.

During the campaign, Naveen stated,

We are launching a new campaign in order to encourage the people to buy new technologies. We assure to provide the latest technologies to our customers in Pakistan especially with this changing time and changing way of working from homes or workplaces during pandemic. Our distributors will also have a chance to get flying experience if they sell 100 plus laptops during the period.

Furthermore, he told that DELL Pakistan is adopting this system of branding with the purpose to achieve maximum reach of customers across 50 cities of Pakistan.

In the Meantime, Muzamil Athar, Muller, and Phipps Pakistan said that this campaign would start in Karachi from September 7, 2020, for the next 5 days, and during the campaign, citizens of Karachi would get a chance to win the 10th generation DELL Latitude laptop by rendering a snapshot of an aircraft.

