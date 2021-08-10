President Dr. Arif Alvi has expressed confidence that Pakistan will enter a new era in the near future with the full utilization of information technology. Addressing the Digital Government Summit in Islamabad, he stressed that if Pakistan continued to make timely decisions, it would soon become one of the most important countries in the comity of nations.

Citing the extensive information available on the Internet, the President said although the Corona pandemic has hit economies badly the advances in technology have significantly improved the means of communication. However, because of this, people have come to seek education through the online system. Furthermore, the Premier added that the modern age has started due to advances in information technology and Pakistan must stay on the top front to embrace it.

Development in the IT Sector Can Push Pakistan into a New Era: President

In addition to that, the President has called for shifting Brick-and-Mortar development projects to the intellectual development of human resources.

Accompanying the President on the occasion, Minister for Information Technology Syed Amin-ul-Haque said that the government is ready to adopt innovations for better governance. The Minister also informed that the country has witnessed exports worth of 2.1 billion dollars in the last fiscal year and the target for the upcoming fiscal year has been set up to 3.5 billion dollars.

Minister for Federal Education said encompassing technology for education has been expedited after the COVID-19 pandemic struck across the world. He said the government is taking steps to expand the reach of the internet to far-flung areas of the country.

Moreover, addressing the occasion, Minister for Railways Azam Khan Swati said Railways System if encompass technology then it will be able to increase its revenue. Furthermore, he added that our ministry is moving towards digitization gradually. The Minister said revenue from freight trains will be increased by 25 percent.

