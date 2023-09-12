Apple is holding a special event today to launch its most anticipated series, the iPhone 15 lineup. However, there are many other devices that we have been listening to for quite a time that Apple will launch at that event. But this is not true, there are at least three devices that Apple won’t announce at the event today. There is a total of seven new products that Apple will launch today. It will include the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. Apple will also launch the Apple Watch Series 9, the Apple Watch Ultra 2, and the new AirPods Pro with USB-C. So let’s discuss the devices that Apple will not launch today.

Devices Apple Won’t Announce at the Launch Event Today

New M3 Macs:

Apple has been working on new Macs with the M3 chip for a while now. The rumours claimed that the company would introduce them at WWDC 2023 back in June, but that didn’t happen. Instead, Apple launched a new 15-inch MacBook Air with the current M2 chip, a new Mac Studio and Mac Pro with M2 Max and M2 Ultra.

Unfortunately, Apple fans waiting for new Macs will have to wait a bit longer. Most likely Apple will launch the updated versions of the 13-inch MacBook Air, 13-inch MacBook Pro, iMac, and Mac mini, all with the new chip in 2024.

New iPad:

It’s been a while since Apple launched new iPads. Back in October 2022, Apple introduced the latest-generation iPad Pro with M2.

Although Apple has announced new iPads during an iPhone event in the past, this probably won’t be the case this year. Multiple reports suggest that Apple has been working on a new redesigned iPad Pro that will launch sometime in 2024.

USB-C AirPods 2, AirPods 3, and AirPods Max:

The iPhone 15 will come with a USB-C port instead of Lightning. Apple will probably announce a range of new USB-C accessories at today’s event. According to the rumours, AirPods Pro 2 will be relaunched with a USB-C charging case to match the port on the new phones.

Unfortunately, only Apple’s in-ear headphones will get the update for now. AirPods 2, AirPods 3, and AirPods Max may not get USB-C versions until 2024.