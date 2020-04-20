Telenor & ITA Pakistan Starts DigiWorld Campaign to Educate Children on the safe use of Internet, Idara-e-Taleem-o-Aagahi (ITA), collaborates with Telenor to educate children through DigiWorld Campaign

Telenor Pakistan, in collaboration with Idara-e-Taleem-o-Aagahi has been educating the children of Pakistan on the Safe use of the Internet through their ‘SAFE Internet and Outreach Programme’ over the past 5 years. The programme aims to create awareness and reduce the chances of online risks (that they might be subjected to). According to ITA, this year the programme aims to educate approximately 1,75000 children (between the age of 9-15years) and 11,500 teachers in Public and Private schools across all provinces of Pakistan through training sessions (conducted in schools) and digital content shared across social media platforms. Under this programme, ITA and Telenor have launched a Campaign for ‘DigiWorld’, super fun and the interactive game developed by Telenor that allows parents & children to test their online knowledge! The campaign, launched on Monday, 20th April goes by the name of ‘TwentyFourTwenty’ and its Motto is ‘Be Smart Use Heart’.

The objectives of the campaign for DigiWorld include:

Promoting Child Online Protection and safe on-line behaviour of children by creating awareness and building capacity in online protection Sensitizing and enhancing the capacity of project staff, teachers, and students on child online protection Ensuring that relevant government departments and stakeholders are more sensitized and mobilized on the importance of child online protection and take up of tools to address it

The campaign comprises of 6 major themes. These include:

Cyberbullying & Trolling Hate speech & Fake News Privacy & Information Security Cyber Security & Fraud Reporting Health & Well being

Each week has its own theme. The theme for the first week will be Cyberbullying &Trolling, the second week will be on ‘Hate Speech and Fake News’, the third week will be covering ‘Privacy & Info security’ as well as ‘Cyber Security and Fraud’ and finally the fourth week will focus on ‘Reporting’ and ‘Health and Well-being’.

Are you are Telenor user? Here are the latest Telenor call and internet packages for 2020.

Share the news with your circles and stay tuned for more!