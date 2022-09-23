Can You Trust the Car Crash Detection in the iPhone 14? [Video]

Earlier this month, Apple announced and released iPhone 14 to much fanfare. This new flagship model, like all previous iPhones, was packed with amenities, including satellite calls. Car Crash detection, however, has been the subject of much discussion, and it is included in all four iPhone 14, Plus, Pro, and ProMax. A YouTuber, however, opted to perform experiments on Apple’s assertions.

Apple claims that their phones can now recognize the severity of car accidents and immediately begin calling emergency services and notifying the user’s contacts. A real-world car crash was necessary for testing purposes. The creator of the TechRax channel on YouTube did exactly that.

He uploaded a video demonstrating his review of the new function. The YouTuber attached his brand new iPhone 14 Pro to the headrest of the driver’s seat of a remote-controlled 2005 Mercury Grand Marquis.

After crashing the automobile into a stack of junk cars, he set up a situation in which the phone would actually identify the accident and call the authorities.

Twice the YouTuber crashes his car into a stack of junk cars, and each time the feature on his smartphone works as intended. The iPhone activated SOS mode and displayed a countdown before making contact with emergency authorities, however, the process was delayed by 10 seconds, as the YouTuber claims.

When the phone’s owner is in a car accident, the feature activates instantly. If the user does not respond to the iPhone’s cancel prompt within a certain amount of time, the iPhone will contact emergency authorities. Also, the new Apple Watch Series 8 offers this capability.

