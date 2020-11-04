Dr. Arif Alvi emphasizes to enhance efficiency of E-governance





President Dr Arif Alvi has emphasised the need for setting up an integrated government database to enhance the efficiency of public sector organizations.

He stated this while chairing a meeting on Sub-Committee on Emerging Technologies on e-Governance, at Aiwan-e-Sadr, Islamabad today.

Highlighting the importance of e-governance, the President Dr. Arif Alvi said it would facilitate citizens, ease businesses, expand the formal economy, boost IT industry and provide the transparent, accountable and efficient government.

He underscored the need to promote e-Governance so as to make Pakistan the frontrunner in good-governance through modern IT solutions.

The President expressed the hope that the e-governance platform would allow government organizations to deliver next-generation public services.