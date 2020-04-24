Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh on Thursday chaired a high-level meeting to discuss and review issues being faced by the telecom sector.

DR HAFEEZ SHAIKH CHAIRS MEETING ON TELECOM SECTOR ISSUES

During the meeting also attended by Minister for Industries & Production Muhammad Hammad Azhar, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistan Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari, Secretary IT & Telecom, Secretary Finance and CEOs of major cellular companies, various issues being faced by the telecom and cellular companies were discussed and debated.

Secretary IT & Telecom Mr Shoaib Siddiqui told the meeting a high-level committee had already been constituted to formulate recommendations for the resolution of the issues being faced by the telecom sector and its final recommendations would be completed by 28th April 2020.

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh assured his full support and cooperation for the resolution of the issues of the telecom sector.

Recommended Reading: Local Telecom Device Manufacturers and Assemblers in Pakistan