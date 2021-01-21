E-Visa: Pakistan to extend this facility to 192 countries

Federal Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed announced that the e-visa facility has been expanded to 192 countries by Pakistan. After reaching Islamabad Airport, Rasheed told the media that electronic visa service had been started on PM Imran’s orders and the premier ordered for the seamless processing of visas.

The interior minister stated, “The citizens of these 192 countries will be able to apply for online visas in various categories, including visitor, business and student visas. The e-passport service will soon be released while the passport validity period for staff has been extended by up to 10 years”.

He also stated that a delivery service was being implemented in the nation in which people would be given the passport home delivery service.

In a move to alert the passport holders six months before the expiry of their passports, the AMS service also started on 24 December.

Show Some Love! <3



During his visit, the minister noted that passengers were given with the best facilities at the airport.

To ensure all services and the best possible treatment for all travelers, he directed the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), the Immigration Department, the Airport Security Force (ASF) and the Customs Department.

The Minister was accompanied by the Secretary of the Interior, DG FIA, and officials from the Department of Immigration.

E-Visa facility

In January last year, the cabinet authorized a new innovative visa policy aimed at promoting tourism in the country by granting e-visa facilities to 175 countries and visas to 50 countries upon arrival.