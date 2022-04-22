Earth Day 2022: Google Doodle sheds light on global climate crisis

Time-lapse satellite images reveal Mount Kilimanjaro glacial retreat, Great Barrier Reef coral bleaching, German deforestation, and Greenland glacial melt. Today’s Doodle artwork of the search engine is dedicated to the Earth Day 2022 and addresses the issue of climate change, one of the most pressing topics of our time.

Every year, Earth Day is celebrated on April 22nd to mark the anniversary of the birth of the modern environmental movement in 1970.

Today’s doodle includes four Gifs created from satellite imagery and photographs from The Ocean Agency.

Google’s real time-lapse imagery shows the impact of climate change across four different locales around Earth. Imagery from each location will be displayed on the homepage of the Google search engine for several hours at a time.

“Invest In Our Planet” is the theme for Earth Day 2022.

On Earth Day’s official website, a note stated, “This is the opportunity to alter it all — the economic climate, the political climate, and how we take climate action.” “Now is the time to summon our courage to safeguard our health, our families, and our livelihoods.”

According to the website, the world needs to act boldly, develop broadly, and execute fairly by Earth Day 2022. It will necessitate the participation of all of us. I’m all in. Everyone is held accountable, including businesses, governments, and citizens.