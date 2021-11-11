OIC States Needs to Invest in Science and Technology

In celebration of “World Science Day for Peace and Development” with the theme “Creating Climate Resilient Communities”, Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) participated along with many others. Students from different universities, Vice-Chancellors from various universities, Ambassadors of seven OIC member states, diplomats, Journalists, scientists, and faculty members of various institutions, all participated in the event (virtually and physically).

Prof. Dr. M. Iqbal Choudhary, Coordinator General COMSTECH, welcomed the participants and highlighted the importance of science and science communication to the masses for active engagement with new technologies and innovations available.

On the occasion it was expressed by the chief guest, Professor Dr. Atta-ur-Rahman, Chairman, Prime Minister Task Force for Science and Technology that in case of implementing and following the guidelines in regard to the climate change, are not good, its lagging behind.

The chief guest further added that in the current alarming situation they are nowhere near succeeding in following the footsteps of our past nation in trying to lessen the effects of climate change. He also talked about the use of different technologies that can be used to address these effects.

The chief guest suggested to use new technologies, OIC states need to invest in Science and Technology, Innovation and entrepreneurship.

Ali Tauqeer Sheikh, Advisor Climate Change, Planning Commission of Pakistan, while speaking on the occasion said that if the raise in temperature by 1.5 Celsius is considered bad, the 2 degrees raise will be disastrous. He further added that on the Paris agreement, we are lagging by a mile. He expressed his optimism that as now science overlooks the global discourse on climate change, it is a good step.

The climate change will be affecting everyone, every nation and state, so the OIC states needs to be well prepared for the climatic changes and challenges, the Sheikh said.

Vice-Chancellor, QAU, Dr. Muhammad Ali Shah stressed that the young generation needs to be fully equipped with the knowledge regarding the climate changes, so they can take-up from where we leave. He also said that they in collaboration with the COMSTECH, plan on creating a consortium of universities, which will share their knowledge and expertise. He further advised that curriculum should be revised and information technology and sustainable development subjects should be part of it.

Prof. Chaudhary, Coordinator General COMSTECH said that Science and Technology has played a key role in global transformation and helped humanity to act beyond the limitations. He stressed that on the need of flourishing and strengthening the linkages between “science and technology” with the society for development.

