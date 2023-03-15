easypaisa Celebrates International Women’s Day: Empowering Women through Financial Inclusion

Advertisement

easypaisa, Pakistan’s leading digital payments platform, celebrated International Women’s Day by to renew its pledge towards financial empowerment of women. As a pioneer of digital payments in Pakistan, easypaisa has been at the forefront to increase financial literacy and promote financial inclusion amongst women so they can have better control over their money and are economically independent.

Advertisement

To celebrate the strong and resilient women of TMB and easypaisa, special events were held in Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad offices.

A panel discussion was also organized on the topic “Advancing financial empowerment for women in Pakistan”. Panelists from different industries including fintech, HR, advocacy and entertainment participated in the discussion. Women leaders of TMB & easypaisa were also part of the panel where they highlighted their personal journey towards reaching new heights in their careers and how they attained financial empowerment in the process.

Advertisement

Commenting on the occasion, M. Mudassar Aqil, CEO easypaisa & Telenor Microfinance Bank said: “On this International Women’s Day, we at TMB & easypaisa are honored to celebrate remarkable women. As we endeavor to create a more inclusive Pakistan, we acknowledge that financial inclusion and women empowerment are a moral imperative. With more than half of our population being women, it’s our utmost responsibility to equip them with the necessary tools, resources, and support to seize control of their destinies and realize their ambitions.

“As an organization, we pledge to take concrete steps to support and promote women in leadership roles and make TMB/ easypaisa an employer of choice through effective implementation of favorable policies and practices.

He also emphasized that as a business, TMB/ easypaisa will continue to play it’s role for greater financial empowerment of women and further its mission of a financially inclusive Pakistan where everyone has equal opportunities to thrive.

Advertisement

Sharing her thoughts, Pouruchisty Sidhwa, CHRO easypaisa & Telenor Microfinance Bank said: “In Pakistan less than 12% women are in leadership positions, this is one of the lowest in the region. To financially empower women, it is imperative to open new opportunities for them so they can break the glass ceiling and make a mark. At TMB/ easypaisa we are committed to champion this cause and ensure equity for women at all levels.

easypaisa’s commitment to empowering women is reflected in its efforts to improve financial inclusion ratios. Through the power of technology and collaborations, easypaisa has made it easier for women to access financial services tailored to their specific needs.

Also read: Easypaisa Launches Visa Debit Card to Facilitate Millions of Customers Across Pakistan