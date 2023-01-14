Advertisement

After seven years of work, the company launched a mod for the original Final Fantasy 7 that adds full voice acting to the game. Tsunamods’ Echo-S 7 mod has actors from around the world voicing every character in Final Fantasy 7, including the battle barks. Tsunamods said that they have retranslated the Japanese script for FF7.

Echo-S 7 mod for Final Fantasy 7 Adds Voice to the Original Game

Some of the dialogue has been adjusted to “sound more human.” Now, it does not seem like the actors are just reading a text box. The team working on the project also streamed some of the processes on Twitch. After completing the Final Fantasy 7 mod, Tsunamods are now moving on to work on voicing Final Fantasy 8 and Final Fantasy 9.

As said, this mod makes some changes to the dialogues. I personally do not mind these changes. However, some of the lines are really funny. The voice quality is also top-notch (especially for a mod).

You can see a trailer of the mod in action below.

Anyway, Echo-S is a really cool mod in my opinion and you can download it from here.

