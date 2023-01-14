Echo-S 7 mod for Final Fantasy 7 Adds Voice to the Original Game
After seven years of work, the company launched a mod for the original Final Fantasy 7 that adds full voice acting to the game. Tsunamods’ Echo-S 7 mod has actors from around the world voicing every character in Final Fantasy 7, including the battle barks. Tsunamods said that they have retranslated the Japanese script for FF7.
Some of the dialogue has been adjusted to “sound more human.” Now, it does not seem like the actors are just reading a text box. The team working on the project also streamed some of the processes on Twitch. After completing the Final Fantasy 7 mod, Tsunamods are now moving on to work on voicing Final Fantasy 8 and Final Fantasy 9.
As said, this mod makes some changes to the dialogues. I personally do not mind these changes. However, some of the lines are really funny. The voice quality is also top-notch (especially for a mod).
You can see a trailer of the mod in action below.
Anyway, Echo-S is a really cool mod in my opinion and you can download it from here.
