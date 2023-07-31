Maximize Your Earnings: Elon Musk’s X Introduces Revenue Sharing

This week, Elon Musk X, the social media platform that was originally known as Twitter and is still sometimes referred to by that name, formally began its ad income-sharing scheme for creators.

It is now possible, at least in theory, for certain users who post on the site to profit monetarily from their posts. But hold off on getting too giddy just yet; the vast majority of folks aren’t going to be rolling in it financially. According to X’s description, there are three primary considerations that go into determining eligibility. And these are the ones:

Be subscribed to Blue or Verified Organizations.

Have at least 15M impressions on your cumulative posts within the last 3 months.

Have at least 500 followers.

After reaching this point, the individual or organization can configure payouts by logging into their Stripe account and navigating to the monetization part of the X app. After then, the user ought to be eligible for reimbursements on a consistent basis, provided that they create at least $50.

“We want the process to be as simple as possible, so all eligible X Blue and Verified Organizations subscribers are entitled to revenue share so long as they meet the eligibility criteria and join”, the company stated on its site.

Elon Musk has long promised that the site would provide financial opportunities for content creators. This time last month, when the website was still known as Twitter, it started sending cash payouts to a small number of its users.

