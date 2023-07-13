Elon Musk Announces xAI, A New AI Company to Rival ChatGPT

Tesla founder Elon Musk announced the establishment of the artificial intelligence company xAI to rival ChatGPT. Musk will lead this startup. The official website of the new company said xAI will hold a Twitter Spaces event on July 14.

The team at xAI includes Igor Babuschkin, a former engineer at DeepMind, Tony Wu, who worked at Google, Christian Szegedy, who was also a research scientist at Google and Greg Yang, who was previously at Microsoft. Back in March, Musk registered a firm named X.AI Corp, incorporated in Nevada. The firm lists Musk as the sole director and Jared Birchall, the managing director of Musk’s family office, as a secretary.

Musk has also previously revealed that he would launch TruthGPT or a maximum truth-seeking AI to rival Google’s Bard and Microsoft’s Bing AI.

After the launch of ChatGPT, many companies started working to launch their own generative AI chatbot. Google has also launched Bard and Microsoft launched Bing AI.

The website further revealed that the new company is separate from X Corp. However, it will work closely with Twitter, Tesla, and other companies. xAI said it is recruiting experienced engineers and researchers in the Bay Area.

Musk previously criticized Microsoft-backed OpenAI for “training the AI to lie.” He also accused Larry Page, co-founder of Google, of not taking AI safety seriously.

“I’m going to start something which I call ‘TruthGPT,’ or a maximum truth-seeking AI that tries to understand the nature of the universe”. He said TruthGPT “might be the best path to safety,” that would be “unlikely to annihilate humans.”

