Enjoy 100Mbps Speed At 55% Off With PTCL Powerplay Offer During This PSL

PTCL, one of the best ISPs in Pakistan has been offering optical fiber networks in many areas of the country. Flash Fiber is PTCL’s premium Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH) service. It’s claimed to be the fastest internet in town giving you amazing speeds of up to 1Gbps. The PTCL Flash Fiber network is gradually expanding to all the areas of Pakistan. PTCL keeps on bringing new amazing offers to facilitate its users. PSL season is just around the corner and PTCL has brought an amazing offer for you all. Now, you can enjoy up to 100Mbps speed at 55% off. Wait! What? Yes, you heard right. PTCL Power Offer is providing 100MBps internet speed at just Rs 3,999/Month. So, what are you waiting for? Go grab this offer right now.

PTCL Brings Powerplay Offer For PSL Season

If you want to avail of this offer, call at 1218. You can score big with an unbeatable powerplay offer for an amazing discounted price of Rs 3999/Month. It is pertinent to mention here that the actual price for 100Mbps/month is Rs 7999/Month. PTCL is offering 55% off this PSL season so that users can enjoy PSL matches without any interruption at blazing speed. In addition, you can also get a TV Box for just Rs 2999 which includes a SHOQ Subscription, Smart TV & 500 All Network Minutes.

Buy now and enjoy fast-speed internet all day to stream quality videos especially PSL matches limitlessly. The Internet Installation charges for existing Telephone connection are Rs 2,499/ while the Internet Installation charges for new telephone connection are Rs 3,500/-. For more details, you can head to PTCL’s official website or call 1218.

Recently, PTCL also introduced Flash Fiber Camera Solutions to guarantee your home security. Now, you can enjoy 24/7 monitoring with enhanced video and outdoor HD IP Cameras to ensure the safety of your house. If you want to secure your home or office, PTCL Flash Fiber Camera Service seems to be a good option. The newly introduced camera service is currently available in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad/Rawalpindi & Peshawar.