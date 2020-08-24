Enjoy Free Fire With #MoreSeZyada

No credit card? No problem! Get all the desired app features and in-app content by paying conveniently via your Telenor mobile balance.

Transaction limit Prepaid: Rs. 10,000/ transaction Postpaid: Rs. 2,500/transaction

Total Monthly Limit Prepaid: Rs. 250,000/month Postpaid: Rs. 25,000/month

Source: Telenor

“Free Fire is the ultimate survival shooter game available on mobile. Each 10-minute game places you on a remote island where you are pit against 49 other players, all seeking survival. Players freely choose their starting point with their parachute and aim to stay in the safe zone for as long as possible. Drive vehicles to explore the vast map, hide in trenches, or become invisible by proning under grass. Ambush, snipe, survive, there is only one goal: to survive and answer the call of duty.

Search for weapons, stay in the play zone, loot your enemies and become the last man standing. Along the way, go for legendary airdrops while avoiding airstrikes to gain that little edge against other players.” (Play Store)

