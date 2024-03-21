Epic Games Store Is Coming To Android & iOS

The Epic Games Store was launched back in 2019. It has only officially supported Windows and Mac since then. It served as an alternative to Steam, GOG, and other game distribution platforms. There is a very good piece of news for all gamers who have been finding ways to get it up and running on Linux for a while. Soon they will be able to access a version of the Epic Games Store on mobile phones. Epic has been explicit about its plans to launch an iPhone and iPad game store since the beginning of this year. However, the credit also goes to Apple for this possibility as the silicon giant has added support for third-party app stores with the rollout of iOS 17.4.

Epic Games Store Will Make Its Way To iOS & Android Users This Year

It is pertinent to mention here that iOS 17.4 only supports third-party app stores for users in the European Union. The silicon giant added the feature to concede with the EU’s Digital Markets Act (DMA). Even, if Epic Games Store is coming to iOS, it won’t be available for users in North America or other markets that the DMA doesn’t cover. On the other hand, Android has always supported third-party app stores. However, it’s still not known what took it so long for Epic to launch a gaming store for that platform.

The Epic Games Store desktop version gives away one or more games for free every week. Let’s see if the company plans to do the same for mobile to attract users. However, there is a huge possibility that the store may remain exclusive to first-party titles like Fortnite with user account data synchronization between the mobile and desktop versions of the game stores.

There have been no words regarding which games will be available in the mobile version of the Epic Games Store. Fortnite, Rocket Racing, Rocket League Sideswipe, and Postparty are some anticipated titles for the mobile gaming store. Let’s wait and watch what Epic brings new when the mobile game store launches.