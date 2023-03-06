Everything We Know So Far Regarding Google Pixel Watch 2

Advertisement

The good piece of news is that the expected launch of the Google Pixel Watch 2 is in the not-to-distant future. We all know that the Pixel Watch lineup stands out among Wear OS-based wearables with a streamlined, Google-centric user experience together with unique Fitbit integration. No doubt, this gadget is already a popular device with plenty of market value despite its shortcomings. In this blog, I am going to share everything we know so far regarding this highly anticipated watch. So, let’s dig into it.

Expected Google Pixel Watch 2 Launch

We hope that the Pixel Watch 2 will echo the first generation with an October launch. Let me tell you that the original version was dropped alongside the Pixel 7. So, there is a pretty good chance that the next version will accompany the Pixel 8 to shelves in Fall 2023.

Google Pixel Watch 2 Specs, Features & design

The Pixel Watch 2 is tipped to bring back a domed display with thinner bezels. In addition to that, a rotating digital crown together with unobtrusive band mechanisms is also expected to make its way to the upcoming Pixel Watch. It is expected to have the same or better durability specs that run on the Wear OS platform.

As far as fitness tracking is concerned, all signs are pointing to the continued integration of Fitbit's tool kit and companion app. The upcoming watch will almost certainly track basic stats, including steps, floors, distance, Active Zone Minutes, calories, as well as heart rate. Moreover, it will also continue to access Fitbit's impressive sleep-tracking platform. The watch is likely to retain a built-in GPS, accelerometer, altimeter, compass, gyroscope, optical heart rate sensor, and Fitbit's ECG app. It will also have a SpO2 sensor. Expected Google Pixel Watch 2 Price The previous Google Pixel Watch was priced at $349.99 for a Bluetooth/Wi-Fi base model, plus $50 more for an LTE version. So, we expect an upcoming Pixel Watch to cost right around the same amount. However, if the company adds alternate case sizes to its series, prices are expected to vary by size too.