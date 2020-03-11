Facebook Cross-Posting Stories Feature to Instagram will Enhance Users’ Reach

From some time Facebook is trying to show its affiliation with Instagram and trying to tell people who is the actual boss. In order to do so, the company had initially launched “By Facebook” tag and later on it announced a unified app for all its sister platforms. This time Facebook is increasing its influence on Instagram app with a reason to extend popular stories format. A new Facebook Cross-Posting Stories Feature, which is in progress right now will let users to cross post stories to Instagram.

Facebook Cross-Posting Stories Feature

A researcher Jane Manchun has shared the way in which cross posting feature works on Facebook Android App. In my opinion, this feature will be loved by people as they will just have to enable toggle to automatically cross post stories from Facebook to Instagram. The social media giant is testing this cross post feature which means some of the people will be enjoying this feature.

Those people who are lucky enough to be a part of this feature will see a dedicated “Share Story to Instagram” toggle that can be activated to post stories on Instagram. According to an official from Facebook, the basic goal behind cross posting feature is to simplify and improve the way stories work across apps.

Regarding stories cross posting feature, Facebook spokes person said:

“The feature is tested to make it easier to share moments with the people who matter to you, as people might have different audiences and followers on Facebook versus Instagram”

This feature will be very useful for people using both the platforms making it easier for them to reach most of the followers and friends separately. Right now we don’t have any more information regarding this feature. Only time will tell more details

Also Read: Now Create 3D Moving Photos with Facebook